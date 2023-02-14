IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $254.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE :IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

IQV currently public float of 184.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQV was 859.32K shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQV stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.74% and a quarterly performance of 4.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for IQVIA Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for IQV stocks with a simple moving average of 9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $251 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to IQV, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

IQV Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.15. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.68 for the present operating margin

+27.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stands at +7.57. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.