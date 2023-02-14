Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Just Got Our Attention

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.21. The company’s stock price has collected -16.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :INVZ) Right Now?

INVZ currently public float of 126.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVZ was 1.55M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ stocks went down by -16.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.61% and a quarterly performance of -10.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.76% for INVZ stocks with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INVZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -16.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2884.25 for the present operating margin

-91.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2809.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -40.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.67.