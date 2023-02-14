Here’s Our Rant About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that Ericsson Warns of Slowing 5G Orders in North America

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ :ERIC) Right Now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERIC is at 0.57.

ERIC currently public float of 2.98B and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERIC was 10.64M shares.

ERIC’s Market Performance

ERIC stocks went down by -0.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly performance of -2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.67% for ERIC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERIC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERIC reach a price target of $4.90, previously predicting the price at $6.60. The rating they have provided for ERIC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

ERIC Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.00 for asset returns.