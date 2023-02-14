Here’s Our Rant About International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs Amid Broader Tech Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE :IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for International Business Machines Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $145.60, which is $9.41 above the current price. IBM currently public float of 903.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBM was 4.62M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.63% and a quarterly performance of -2.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for International Business Machines Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for IBM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IBM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IBM Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.68. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Del Bene Robert F, the VP, Controller of International Business Machines Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $148.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Del Bene Robert F is holding 14,553 shares at $445,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+55.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.