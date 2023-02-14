Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) went up by 6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.16. The company’s stock price has collected -27.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :FRGT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Freight Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $1.89 above the current price. FRGT currently public float of 9.08M and currently shorts hold a 21.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRGT was 4.73M shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT stocks went down by -27.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.01% and a quarterly performance of 85.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.70% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for FRGT stocks with a simple moving average of -64.18% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.18%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3683. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw 57.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.