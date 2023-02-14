FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) went down by -18.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -39.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX :FOXO) Right Now?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.78 x from its present earnings ratio.

FOXO currently public float of 24.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOXO was 2.78M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stocks went down by -39.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 115.22% and a quarterly performance of 51.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 34.73% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.57% for FOXO stocks with a simple moving average of -84.53% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at 46.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.88%, as shares surge +105.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -39.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8284. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 116.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.