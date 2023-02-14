Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.91. The company’s stock price has collected -2.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE :ZGN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $11.71, which is $1.13 above the current price. ZGN currently public float of 55.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZGN was 229.70K shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ZGN’s Market Performance

ZGN stocks went down by -2.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.85% and a quarterly performance of 7.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.54% for ZGN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ZGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZGN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ZGN Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.