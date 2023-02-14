Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.44. The company’s stock price has collected -7.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 167.36 x from its present earnings ratio.

ZI currently public float of 295.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 5.44M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -7.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.42% and a quarterly performance of -13.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.02% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Schuck Henry, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $28.28 back on Feb 08. After this action, Schuck Henry now owns 12,288,001 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $28,284,462 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Henry, the Chief Executive Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 41,667 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Schuck Henry is holding 362,377 shares at $1,178,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.