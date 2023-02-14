Coursera Inc. (COUR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went up by 10.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.01. The company’s stock price has collected -6.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

COUR currently public float of 129.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 607.24K shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stocks went down by -6.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.39% and a quarterly performance of 9.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.49% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $16 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to COUR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

COUR Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Clark Amanda, who sale 9,598 shares at the price of $13.79 back on Nov 17. After this action, Clark Amanda now owns 55,752 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $132,404 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $12.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,290,398 shares at $518,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.