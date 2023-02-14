Can Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Remain Competitive?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Railroads Predict Muted Earnings Growth This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Union Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $221.70, which is $15.73 above the current price. UNP currently public float of 611.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 2.83M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of -3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $215 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $232 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

UNP Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.54. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Finley Teresa, who purchase 1,380 shares at the price of $188.26 back on Oct 24. After this action, Finley Teresa now owns 1,380 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $259,799 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Kenyatta G, the EVP MARKETING & SALES of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 4,018 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Rocker Kenyatta G is holding 41,177 shares at $1,004,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +28.13. Equity return is now at value 54.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.