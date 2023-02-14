Can Teradata Corporation (TDC) Remain Competitive?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went up by 15.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.98. The company’s stock price has collected 13.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is $3.7 above the current price. TDC currently public float of 100.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 810.22K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went up by 13.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.62% and a quarterly performance of 26.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.18% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to TDC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.69. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Cione Todd, who sale 16,840 shares at the price of $33.56 back on Jan 06. After this action, Cione Todd now owns 145,926 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $565,150 using the latest closing price.

Hutchinson Michael D, the Chief Customer Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 5,741 shares at $34.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hutchinson Michael D is holding 34,040 shares at $199,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+62.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +7.67. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.