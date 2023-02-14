BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Meta Pays BuzzFeed Millions to Generate Creator Content for Facebook and Instagram

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ :BZFD) Right Now?

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BuzzFeed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17, which is $0.49 above the current price. BZFD currently public float of 68.98M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZFD was 10.62M shares.

BZFD’s Market Performance

BZFD stocks went down by -6.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.41% and a quarterly performance of -0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.74% for BuzzFeed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for BZFD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZFD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BZFD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZFD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

BZFD Trading at 33.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares surge +55.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7836. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw 143.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 1,685,689 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Feb 06. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 20,032,015 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $3,764,986 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 1,729,407 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 21,717,704 shares at $3,887,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.33 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc. stands at +6.22. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.