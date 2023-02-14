Buy or Sell MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.86, which is $11.79 above the current price. MP currently public float of 145.08M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 1.93M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went down by -3.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.04% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for MP Materials Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.09% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $44 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MP, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

MP Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.54. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 32.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Gold Daniel Allen, who sale 53,702 shares at the price of $31.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Gold Daniel Allen now owns 1,120,014 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $1,698,057 using the latest closing price.

QVT Financial LP, the Director by Deputization of MP Materials Corp., sale 53,702 shares at $31.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that QVT Financial LP is holding 1,120,014 shares at $1,698,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+68.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +40.68. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.44.