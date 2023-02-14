Buy or Sell Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went up by 14.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.51. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.43, which is -$1.05 below the current price. GOTU currently public float of 254.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 7.09M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.26% and a quarterly performance of 376.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.39% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.13% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of 89.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +169.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 47.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.