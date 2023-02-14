Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) went up by 29.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.90. The company’s stock price has collected 22.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :BWV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $3.99 above the current price. BWV currently public float of 10.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWV was 316.35K shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stocks went up by 22.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.87% and a quarterly performance of 10.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.02% for BWV stocks with a simple moving average of -32.29% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at 26.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +22.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2620. In addition, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. saw 37.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWV starting from Hernandez Joseph, who sale 30,269 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Aug 22. After this action, Hernandez Joseph now owns 2,650,351 shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., valued at $124,206 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Joseph, the CEO of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., sale 76,841 shares at $4.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Hernandez Joseph is holding 2,680,620 shares at $323,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

Equity return is now at value -72.60, with -61.20 for asset returns.