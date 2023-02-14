Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.82. The company’s stock price has collected 16.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ASRT) Right Now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Assertio Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.38, which is $2.53 above the current price. ASRT currently public float of 47.43M and currently shorts hold a 17.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASRT was 1.06M shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT stocks went up by 16.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.93% and a quarterly performance of 73.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.08% for ASRT stocks with a simple moving average of 56.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT rose by +16.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 12.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Tyree James L, who sale 44,643 shares at the price of $2.36 back on May 12. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 210,451 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $105,170 using the latest closing price.

MCKEE WILLIAM, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 22,322 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MCKEE WILLIAM is holding 229,586 shares at $52,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+60.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at -1.15. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.