Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.79. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Applied Materials Issues Sales Forecast Ahead of Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.82, which is $4.51 above the current price. AMAT currently public float of 834.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 6.57M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.74% and a quarterly performance of 11.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.13% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.43. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from CHEN XUN, who sale 377 shares at the price of $107.80 back on Jan 20. After this action, CHEN XUN now owns 0 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $40,641 using the latest closing price.

Deane Timothy M, the GVP, Applied Global Services of Applied Materials Inc., sale 29 shares at $91.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Deane Timothy M is holding 87,532 shares at $2,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 54.70, with 25.20 for asset returns.