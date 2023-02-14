A Lesson to Learn: Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Toast Is Used at Local Restaurants. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

TOST currently public float of 310.21M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 5.36M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.46% and a quarterly performance of 19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.88% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of 34.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

TOST Trading at 21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 32.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 6,310 shares at the price of $23.89 back on Feb 03. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 35,928 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $150,746 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc., sale 5,584 shares at $24.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 42,238 shares at $135,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.