A Lesson to Learn: Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.34, which is $1.52 above the current price. RF currently public float of 929.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 7.03M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.89% and a quarterly performance of 2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.14% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to RF, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

RF Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.25. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Ritter William D., who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $23.42 back on Jan 27. After this action, Ritter William D. now owns 24,344 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $304,456 using the latest closing price.

Lusco C. Matthew, the SEVP & CRO of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $22.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Lusco C. Matthew is holding 77,843 shares at $2,282,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +29.48. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.