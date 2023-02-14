A Lesson to Learn: Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) went up by 20.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s stock price has collected 85.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ :XPON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Expion360 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XPON currently public float of 3.34M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPON was 2.67M shares.

XPON’s Market Performance

XPON stocks went up by 85.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.80% and a quarterly performance of 171.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.54% for Expion360 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.00% for XPON stocks with a simple moving average of 54.57% for the last 200 days.

XPON Trading at 115.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.86%, as shares surge +73.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPON rose by +85.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Expion360 Inc. saw 61.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.97 for the present operating margin

+36.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expion360 Inc. stands at -104.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.