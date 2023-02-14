A Lesson to Learn: Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.09. The company’s stock price has collected -7.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that Alcoa Fourth-Quarter Revenue Declines 20% on Lower Aluminum Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE :AA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AA is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.73, which is $6.78 above the current price. AA currently public float of 175.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AA was 4.97M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA stocks went down by -7.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.07% and a quarterly performance of 9.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Alcoa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.08% for AA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $42 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AA, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

AA Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.83. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -0.82. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.