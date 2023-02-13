XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went down by -6.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.31. The company’s stock price has collected -18.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :XPO) Right Now?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.60, which is $12.96 above the current price. XPO currently public float of 113.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.45M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stocks went down by -18.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.68% and a quarterly performance of 2.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for XPO Logistics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.36% for XPO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to XPO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.61. In addition, XPO Logistics Inc. saw 5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from BRADLEY S JACOBS, who sale 5,061,029 shares at the price of $55.17 back on Aug 11. After this action, BRADLEY S JACOBS now owns 1,300,701 shares of XPO Logistics Inc., valued at $279,216,970 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Logistics Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $53.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 6,361,730 shares at $2,674,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics Inc. stands at +2.38. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.