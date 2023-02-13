Why Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) went down by -46.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s stock price has collected -49.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ :BSFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blue Star Foods Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $2.55 above the current price. BSFC currently public float of 9.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSFC was 722.81K shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC stocks went down by -49.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.42% and a quarterly performance of -78.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.18% for Blue Star Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.22% for BSFC stocks with a simple moving average of -79.85% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -55.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.35%, as shares sank -58.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC fell by -49.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3820. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -50.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 26. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $970 using the latest closing price.

Ringstad Trond K., the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 4,095 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Ringstad Trond K. is holding 20,306 shares at $3,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.78 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -26.12. Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.