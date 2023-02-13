We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA), Here is What We Found

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) went up by 12.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.66. The company’s stock price has collected 16.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RKDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RKDA is at 0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $2.16 above the current price. RKDA currently public float of 22.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKDA was 246.07K shares.

RKDA’s Market Performance

RKDA stocks went up by 16.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.84% and a quarterly performance of 8.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.90% for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.44% for RKDA stocks with a simple moving average of -50.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to RKDA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

RKDA Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3165. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw 24.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKDA starting from Schaefer Thomas J., who purchase 700 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 01. After this action, Schaefer Thomas J. now owns 2,800 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., valued at $161 using the latest closing price.

Haley Pamela, the Chief Financial Officer of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., purchase 700 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Haley Pamela is holding 5,088 shares at $490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-411.58 for the present operating margin

-28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stands at -216.22. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -53.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.02.