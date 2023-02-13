Wall Street Pummels TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) After Recent Earnings Report

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) went down by -9.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ :TMC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TMC the metals company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.91 above the current price. TMC currently public float of 167.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMC was 1.46M shares.

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.36% and a quarterly performance of 38.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.86% for TMC the metals company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.36% for TMC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMC reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

TMC Trading at 29.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.29%, as shares surge +39.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9943. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw 41.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Barron Gerard, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Dec 30. After this action, Barron Gerard now owns 15,462,489 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $29,820 using the latest closing price.

Shesky Craig, the Chief Financial Officer of TMC the metals company Inc., sale 36,735 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Shesky Craig is holding 641,581 shares at $29,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -70.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.