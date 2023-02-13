Wall Street Pummels Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) After Recent Earnings Report

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) went down by -10.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.98. The company’s stock price has collected -14.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that USPS will electrify entire mail-delivery fleet within just a few years

Is It Worth Investing in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE :OSK) Right Now?

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSK is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Oshkosh Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.59, which is $11.51 above the current price. OSK currently public float of 64.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSK was 431.41K shares.

OSK’s Market Performance

OSK stocks went down by -14.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.66% and a quarterly performance of 4.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Oshkosh Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.17% for OSK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSK

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSK reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for OSK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSK, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

OSK Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSK fell by -14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.18. In addition, Oshkosh Corporation saw 2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+12.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oshkosh Corporation stands at +2.10. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.