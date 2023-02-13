Wall Street Praises General Motors Company (GM) After Recent Earnings Report

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that GM Looks to Deepen Mining Ties With Stake in Brazil’s Vale

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE :GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for General Motors Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.47, which is $5.8 above the current price. GM currently public float of 1.35B and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GM was 14.76M shares.

GM’s Market Performance

GM stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.33% and a quarterly performance of 8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for General Motors Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for GM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $41 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

GM Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.44. In addition, General Motors Company saw 22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Carlisle Stephen K., who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Feb 02. After this action, Carlisle Stephen K. now owns 46,170 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $755,460 using the latest closing price.

Carlisle Stephen K., the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 25,645 shares at $39.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Carlisle Stephen K. is holding 64,170 shares at $1,001,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.