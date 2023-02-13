The Chart for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) went down by -14.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.12. The company’s stock price has collected -32.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BBAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.88 above the current price. BBAI currently public float of 4.27M and currently shorts hold a 16.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAI was 6.24M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stocks went down by -32.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.08% and a quarterly performance of 300.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.15% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.69% for BBAI stocks with a simple moving average of 41.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at 120.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.30%, as shares surge +74.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +328.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -31.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 511.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Kinley Joshua Lane, who sale 4,462 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kinley Joshua Lane now owns 2,343 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $4,016 using the latest closing price.

Kinley Joshua Lane, the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 20,538 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kinley Joshua Lane is holding 6,805 shares at $20,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.90 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -84.87. Equity return is now at value -496.20, with -76.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.