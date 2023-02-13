Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Just Got Our Attention

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Francisco Partners Nears $1.7 Billion Deal for Sumo Logic

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sumo Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.59, which is -$0.69 below the current price. SUMO currently public float of 113.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMO was 1.67M shares.

SUMO’s Market Performance

SUMO stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.80% and a quarterly performance of 77.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Sumo Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.04% for SUMO stocks with a simple moving average of 46.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SUMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SUMO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $16 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMO reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SUMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

SUMO Trading at 32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +56.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw 46.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMO starting from McDonald Lynne Doherty, who sale 56,527 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, McDonald Lynne Doherty now owns 466,504 shares of Sumo Logic Inc., valued at $469,400 using the latest closing price.

Grierson Stewart, the Chief Financial Officer of Sumo Logic Inc., sale 55,480 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Grierson Stewart is holding 424,520 shares at $460,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.15 for the present operating margin

+67.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumo Logic Inc. stands at -50.95. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -22.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.