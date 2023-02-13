Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Just Got Our Attention

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) went down by -4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.71. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Roblox Shares Rise as More Users Log On

Is It Worth Investing in Roblox Corporation (NYSE :RBLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Roblox Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.83, which is $1.44 above the current price. RBLX currently public float of 473.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBLX was 13.49M shares.

RBLX’s Market Performance

RBLX stocks went down by -9.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.84% and a quarterly performance of 12.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Roblox Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.75% for RBLX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBLX reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $27.50. The rating they have provided for RBLX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBLX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RBLX Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.64. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 22.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Donato Craig, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $37.48 back on Jan 17. After this action, Donato Craig now owns 1,150,491 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $74,960 using the latest closing price.

Donato Craig, the Chief Business Officer of Roblox Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $29.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Donato Craig is holding 1,152,491 shares at $58,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.16 for the present operating margin

+22.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -25.62. Equity return is now at value -147.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.