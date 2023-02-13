Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) went down by -2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ :IQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IQ is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for iQIYI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.16, which is -$2.05 below the current price. IQ currently public float of 429.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQ was 21.01M shares.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ stocks went up by 0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.04% and a quarterly performance of 268.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for iQIYI Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for IQ stocks with a simple moving average of 92.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5.10 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQ reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for IQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to IQ, setting the target price at $4.80 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

IQ Trading at 42.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +175.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -5.20 for asset returns.