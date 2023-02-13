Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Rain Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.80, which is $8.8 above the current price. RAIN currently public float of 24.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAIN was 169.90K shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

RAIN stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.27% and a quarterly performance of 72.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Rain Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.97% for RAIN stocks with a simple moving average of 66.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for RAIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $21 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAIN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for RAIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RAIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

RAIN Trading at 16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Rain Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who purchase 77,000 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Nov 22. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 1,005,207 shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc., valued at $636,790 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Rain Therapeutics Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 928,207 shares at $351,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.