Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went down by -15.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.10. The company’s stock price has collected -22.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.55 above the current price. POAI currently public float of 75.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 415.04K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went down by -22.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.95% and a quarterly performance of 84.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.61% for Predictive Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.08% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.77%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI fell by -22.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4924. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-885.23 for the present operating margin

-2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1383.65. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -66.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.