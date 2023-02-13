Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) went up by 33.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 27.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ :OCG) Right Now?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Oriental Culture Holding LTD declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OCG currently public float of 15.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCG was 61.31K shares.

OCG’s Market Performance

OCG stocks went up by 27.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.03% and a quarterly performance of 72.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.51% for Oriental Culture Holding LTD. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.55% for OCG stocks with a simple moving average of -48.50% for the last 200 days.

OCG Trading at 35.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.09%, as shares surge +27.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCG rose by +27.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7105. In addition, Oriental Culture Holding LTD saw 75.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.95 for the present operating margin

+93.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oriental Culture Holding LTD stands at +30.44. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.90.