Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s stock price has collected -24.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.30, which is $2.32 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 537.71M and currently shorts hold a 16.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 26.96M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -24.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.32% and a quarterly performance of 29.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.69% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -49.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at 23.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -24.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 68.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 411,216 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Feb 02. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 30,832,093 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $1,238,583 using the latest closing price.

Morillo Daniel, the Chief Investment Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 182,377 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Morillo Daniel is holding 1,375,178 shares at $519,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.