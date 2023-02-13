Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Just Got Our Attention

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.47. The company’s stock price has collected 32.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that CVS Reaches $10.6 Billion Deal to Buy Oak Street Health

Is It Worth Investing in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE :OSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Oak Street Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $0.8 above the current price. OSH currently public float of 220.22M and currently shorts hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSH was 3.68M shares.

OSH’s Market Performance

OSH stocks went up by 32.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.80% and a quarterly performance of 69.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Oak Street Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.65% for OSH stocks with a simple moving average of 54.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

OSH Trading at 42.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSH rose by +32.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.56. In addition, Oak Street Health Inc. saw 64.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSH starting from PRICE GEOFFREY M, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $34.07 back on Feb 07. After this action, PRICE GEOFFREY M now owns 3,874,863 shares of Oak Street Health Inc., valued at $13,629,520 using the latest closing price.

COOK TIMOTHY M, the Chief Financial Officer of Oak Street Health Inc., sale 1,480 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that COOK TIMOTHY M is holding 1,357,241 shares at $42,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.15 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oak Street Health Inc. stands at -28.58. Equity return is now at value 922.30, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.