Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Just Got Our Attention

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Nvidia, AMD, and Lam Research Slide After Micron Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.35, which is $5.22 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 15.40M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went down by -4.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of 6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.83% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $72 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MU, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

MU Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.45. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ARNZEN APRIL S, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $61.91 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARNZEN APRIL S now owns 118,885 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,485,840 using the latest closing price.

BHATIA MANISH H, the EVP, Global Operations of Micron Technology Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $63.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that BHATIA MANISH H is holding 260,347 shares at $3,164,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.