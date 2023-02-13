Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) went up by 9.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s stock price has collected 35.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE :ZH) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $14.80, which is $0.37 above the current price. ZH currently public float of 534.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZH was 7.05M shares.

ZH’s Market Performance

ZH stocks went up by 35.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.27% and a quarterly performance of 95.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Zhihu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.60% for ZH stocks with a simple moving average of 36.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZH reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1.80. The rating they have provided for ZH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZH, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ZH Trading at 24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH rose by +36.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7032. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw 48.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -21.30 for asset returns.