Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s stock price has collected -27.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TRKA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Troika Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $1.31 above the current price. TRKA currently public float of 34.49M and currently shorts hold a 19.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRKA was 15.32M shares.

TRKA’s Market Performance

TRKA stocks went down by -27.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.29% and a quarterly performance of -18.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.38% for Troika Media Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for TRKA stocks with a simple moving average of -60.04% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at 26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares surge +40.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -27.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1887. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw 62.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 9,082 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,091,710 shares at $8,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -33.24. Equity return is now at value -222.50, with -21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.