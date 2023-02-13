Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Comcast Loses Broadband Users, Gains Five Million Peacock Subscribers

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ :CMCSA) Right Now?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMCSA is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Comcast Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.50, which is $6.87 above the current price. CMCSA currently public float of 4.16B and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMCSA was 22.69M shares.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

CMCSA stocks went down by -4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of 22.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Comcast Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.63% for CMCSA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCSA reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CMCSA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CMCSA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

CMCSA Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.38. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 1,685,689 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Feb 06. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 20,032,015 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $3,764,986 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corporation, sale 1,729,407 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 21,717,704 shares at $3,887,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corporation stands at +4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.