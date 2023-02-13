Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went down by -5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.57. The company’s stock price has collected -31.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.47, which is $2.42 above the current price. AFRM currently public float of 221.34M and currently shorts hold a 17.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 18.32M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went down by -31.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.60% and a quarterly performance of 3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.74% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -38.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFRM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AFRM Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -31.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 29.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,287 shares at the price of $16.71 back on Feb 01. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 34,573 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $288,791 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $9.18 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 51,860 shares at $158,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.