LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s stock price has collected -5.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ :LGMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LGMK is at 1.95.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

LGMK currently public float of 8.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGMK was 1.07M shares.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK stocks went down by -5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.31% and a quarterly performance of -66.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.68% for LogicMark Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.66% for LGMK stocks with a simple moving average of -74.20% for the last 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -43.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares sank -43.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2824. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -46.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGMK starting from Curtis Robert Arthur, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 22. After this action, Curtis Robert Arthur now owns 27,645 shares of LogicMark Inc., valued at $11,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Equity return is now at value -45.20, with -38.30 for asset returns.