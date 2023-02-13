Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.56. The company’s stock price has collected 3.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Lyft Shares Fall After Unexpected Loss, Weak Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE :UBER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBER is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 35 analysts out of 47 who provided ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.62, which is $12.93 above the current price. UBER currently public float of 1.98B and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBER was 22.81M shares.

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER stocks went up by 3.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.99% and a quarterly performance of 29.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Uber Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for UBER stocks with a simple moving average of 26.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $47 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UBER, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

UBER Trading at 20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.61. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 38.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Feb 02. After this action, West Tony now owns 166,973 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $135,594 using the latest closing price.

Hazelbaker Jill, the of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 63,100 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Hazelbaker Jill is holding 80,750 shares at $1,957,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.75 for the present operating margin

+27.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.66. Equity return is now at value -110.90, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.