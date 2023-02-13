Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE :PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.39, which is $17.06 above the current price. PG currently public float of 2.36B and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PG was 6.77M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stocks went down by -3.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.60% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for PG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $156 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PG, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

PG Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.30. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Whaley Susan Street, who sale 435 shares at the price of $141.82 back on Feb 03. After this action, Whaley Susan Street now owns 10,840 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $61,692 using the latest closing price.

Raman Sundar G., the CEO-Fabric & Home Care of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 9,922 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Raman Sundar G. is holding 12,312 shares at $1,438,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.34 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.38. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.