Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) went down by -15.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected -23.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 531.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 32.71M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

APE stocks went down by -23.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.97% and a quarterly performance of 76.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.98% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.24% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at 49.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.70%, as shares surge +47.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE fell by -23.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 63.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Goodman Sean D., who sale 80,750 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Jan 11. After this action, Goodman Sean D. now owns 4,420 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $377,748 using the latest closing price.