Is Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) a Keeper?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) went down by -29.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.95. The company’s stock price has collected -32.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHAT is at 0.31.

PHAT currently public float of 32.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAT was 260.54K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stocks went down by -32.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.22% and a quarterly performance of -11.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.42% for PHAT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PHAT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

PHAT Trading at -20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -32.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Curran Terrie, who sale 5,821 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Jan 20. After this action, Curran Terrie now owns 176,807 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $47,729 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Asit, the Director of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Parikh Asit is holding 17,500 shares at $35,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

Equity return is now at value -930.10, with -94.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.86.