Is MMTec Inc. (MTC) a Keeper?

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) went up by 32.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s stock price has collected 24.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ :MTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTC is at 2.50.

MTC currently public float of 1.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTC was 192.61K shares.

MTC’s Market Performance

MTC stocks went up by 24.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly performance of -20.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.59% for MMTec Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.46% for MTC stocks with a simple moving average of -54.40% for the last 200 days.

MTC Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +21.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8538. In addition, MMTec Inc. saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-992.78 for the present operating margin

+72.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for MMTec Inc. stands at -1079.69. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -65.10 for asset returns.