Is Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) a Keeper?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.11. The company’s stock price has collected -6.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE :BAP) Right Now?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAP is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Credicorp Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $621.10, which is $31.2 above the current price. BAP currently public float of 51.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAP was 405.69K shares.

BAP’s Market Performance

BAP stocks went down by -6.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.36% and a quarterly performance of -16.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Credicorp Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.93% for BAP stocks with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAP stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for BAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAP in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $156 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAP reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for BAP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BAP, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BAP Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAP fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.50. In addition, Credicorp Ltd. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credicorp Ltd. stands at +18.51. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.