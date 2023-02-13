Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Just Got Our Attention

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went up by 5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.56. The company’s stock price has collected 21.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIMS is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.78, which is -$0.51 below the current price. HIMS currently public float of 155.83M and currently shorts hold a 11.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 1.73M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went up by 21.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.79% and a quarterly performance of 74.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Hims & Hers Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.77% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of 69.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HIMS, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HIMS Trading at 35.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +35.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +21.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 49.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Jan 31. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 237,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $407,000 using the latest closing price.

Boughton Soleil, the Chief Legal Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Boughton Soleil is holding 287,089 shares at $15,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.31 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -39.60. Equity return is now at value -26.60, with -22.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.