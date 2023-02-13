Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected 27.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SPPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.65, which is $1.62 above the current price. SPPI currently public float of 184.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPPI was 1.86M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI stocks went up by 27.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 101.96% and a quarterly performance of 152.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.94% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.23% for SPPI stocks with a simple moving average of 43.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at 96.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +95.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +27.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7062. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 179.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 107,424 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jan 31. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 1,900,598 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $70,900 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 41,014 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 645,873 shares at $25,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -246.70, with -103.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.